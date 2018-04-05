Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga have reportedly ended their eight-year relationship.
Dominic Cooper and Ruth Negga have reportedly split.
The 'Preacher' co-stars have amicably ended their relationship after eight years together, but will remain friends even though they are no longer romantically involved.
Sources told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that the relationship had ''ran its course'' and the two are now moving on.
Dominic, 39, and 36-year-old Ruth began dating in 2010 and have worked together on a number of projects, including 'Warcraft' in 2016 and a theatre production of 'Phèdre' in 2009.
And the 'Loving' actress recently admitted she loves working with Dominic because his support got her through intense 16-hour days shooting 'Preacher'.
She previously said: ''It can be so lonely filming, so it's like your buddy and your back up.
''He's got my back and I've got his. Very much so.''
But the 'Mamma Mia' actor has previously insisted it was just a coincidence that they have worked together so often.
He said: ''I met Ruth doing 'Phèdre'. She was brutally honest with me about my acting. Once she stopped halfway through rehearsal and said to [the director] Nick Hytner, 'Is he actually going to do it like that?' Then we continued to get lots of jobs together, completely coincidentally.''
The 'Devil's Double' actor has also admitted he is very keen to have children and is ''surprised'' starting a family hasn't happened for him yet because so many of his friends are parents now.
He recently said: ''All my friends have kids now. All our discussions on Whatsapp revolve around whether you can fit a buggy on an aeroplane.
''Everyone does things at their own speed, but I'm always quite surprised that I don't have loads of kids. There's probably one last piece of the jigsaw [missing for me]. There's definitely something that needs to shift.''
