Dominic Cooper insists it was great to get to work with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried again on 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
Dominic Cooper insists it was ''lovely'' working with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried on 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'.
The 40-year-old actor and Amanda, 32, first met on the set of the 2008 musical movie 'Mamma Mia!' and started dating but their on/off romance ultimately came to an end until 2010.
The pair were reunited for the new film playing married couple Sky and Sophie and Dominic insists it was wonderful to get to work with Amanda again, because they had remained friends despite their break-up.
In an interview with UK TV show 'Lorraine', he said: ''It was lovely. We stayed in contact. We've worked together so much in the past. With everyone in that cast, getting back together after that amount of time, the only way I could really think of what it must be like is like a school reunion.''
Amanda is now married to Thomas Sadoski, with whom she has a 16-month-old daughter, whilst Dominic split up from his long-term partner Ruth Negga in April.
Dominic stars in the film - which is soundtracked by the music of ABBA - with an all-star cast which includes Lily James, Julie Walters, Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan among others.
Screen and stage icon Cher is a newcomer to the franchise, playing Ruby Sheridan, Donna's mother and Sophie's grandmother, and Dominic admits it was a ''surreal'' experience to get to work with her.
He said: ''It was just, I don't know, so many parts of it were so surreal. Seeing her approach the set ... she was quite frightened as well in terms of going in to act on a show where the cast all knew each other very well. ''Everyone was very welcoming. We all got on tremendously well. There was a moment when all the lights went down on the set - everyone was there that day as it was towards the end where we all get back into our purple Lycra. She walked up onto this platform, she'd chosen her own costume - she'd brought with her own wonderful hot pants with sequins in them - and all the lights went out and this spotlight came on her and she started to sing 'Super Trouper' and it was one of the most mesmerising moments I've ever been part of on a film set. You could feel the atmosphere vibrating. Seeing a woman doing what she does best so wonderfully, I think it was just genius she was part of it.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Based on the iconic strategy game, this fantasy battle epic will appeal mainly to either...
Azeroth is a beautiful and civilized kingdom, it's human inhabitants are goverend by their much...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
Travis Fimmel is set to lead the cast in one of the most epic films...
This may be a drama about breast cancer, but it's astutely written and played with...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
Milly has rather a modest life as a community gardener, living on a boat in...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....
It's difficult to understand how a movie about fast cars, tough guys and feisty women...
Steve Rogers has awoken after a deep sleep lasting 70 years following his fight with...
Mitch Brockton is a District Attorney with high ambitions, but he has to put his...