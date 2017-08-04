Dominic Cooper has teased he has a very ''good'' song in 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again!'.

The 'Preacher' star played the role of Sky in the hit 2008 movie - based on the ABBA-inspired musical of the same name - alongside Meryl Streep, 67, Amanda Seyfried, 31, Colin Firth, 56, and Pierce Brosnan, 64.

Cooper had previously confirmed he will be returning for the upcoming sequel and has now spilled he'll be singing a classic ABBA track that will delight fans.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', he said: ''I'm in, definitely. There are loads of ABBA songs left. 'Waterloo' is around, and the one I am doing is good too - I've got a good one!''

Universal Studios have been working on the sequel to the original box office hit for some time, but now it looks like things are finally slotting into place as they've given it a working title and have assembled the cast.

'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the film, while Playtone Pictures, which produced the first installment, has jumped back on board for the forthcoming film.

The iconic musical focused on a bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Sky (Cooper).

But she's in for a shock when she realises that there are three potential men that could be her biological dad.

It's not yet known how bosses plan to push the story on but it's thought they may decide to follow the angle of how Sophie's mother Donna Sheridan (Streep) met the three men; Sam Carmichael (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.

The sequel will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside with ''reprised favorites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.