Dominic Cooper loved getting to do his own stunts in action movie 'Stratton'.
Dominic Cooper loves doing his own stunts.
The 39-year-old actor stars as Special Boat Service officer John Stratton in 'Stratton', which is based on a series of books by former SBS officer Duncan Falconer, and he rejected having a body double to take part in the action scenes himself, and though he almost had an accident, he enjoyed the adrenaline rush they brought.
He said: ''I loved doing the stunts. If you trust the stunt team and you invest in the stunts and believe they are believable. These were all very specific and well researched. Leaping from driving car into a bus - nearly went wrong - but was good.
''It gives you the adrenaline to move onto the new scene. I was very privileged to be playing people who are looking out for the country.''
Dominic is now looking ahead to the upcoming 'Mamma Mia!' sequel, and is delighted all the original cast will be returning - though he thinks the years have taken their toll since the original was released in 2008.
He told BANG Showbiz: '''Mamma Mia 2' is in the works we are all dancing. All the original cast are returning. We are all there. All a bit baggy around the gills. We are all a bit more sunburnt.''
And the British star is also kept busy with his TV show 'Preacher' and hopes it continues to run for some time.
He said: ''It's great fun and that TV show has so much scope. I hope they do because it has been so daring so far and the wealth of disgust and intrigue that we have left to show on the screen, I think it will be real shame not to let everyone see that.''
