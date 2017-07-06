Dominic Cooper has confirmed he will be in 'Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again'.

The 'Preacher' actor played the role of Sky in the hit 2008 musical movie alongside Meryl Streep, 67, Amanda Seyfried, 31, Colin Firth, 56, and Pierce Brosnan, 64, and following the news that a second movie is being made, Cooper has revealed he's returning to the franchise.

Speaking to the Metro, the 38-year-old actor said: ''I'm very excited about the idea of it. I'm putting on my thong now.

''Am I going to be involved? I am - I'm just in the process of working out which shiny Lycra outfit to wear.''

Universal have been working on the sequel to the original 2008 hit for a while but now it looks like things are finally slotting into place as they've given it a working title and a dropped a date in which it's expected to reach cinemas across the globe.

According to Variety, 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the new flick, while Playtone Pictures, which produced the first installment, has jumped back on board for the forthcoming film.

The iconic musical focused on a bride-to-be (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle on her big day. But she's in for a shock when she realises that there are three potential men that could be her biological dad.

It's not yet known how bosses plan to push the story on but it's thought they may decide to follow the angle of how Sophie's (Seyfried) mother Donna (Streep) met the three men; Sam (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Stellan Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.

The sequel will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside with ''reprised favourites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.