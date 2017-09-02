Dominic Cooper has confirmed all the original cast of 'Mamma Mia' are returning for the sequel.

The 'Preacher' star played the role of Sky in the hit 2008 movie - based on the ABBA-inspired musical of the same name - alongside Meryl Streep, 68, Amanda Seyfried, 31, Colin Firth, 56, and Pierce Brosnan, 64.

This year, Cooper, Streep, Seyfried and Brosnan all confirmed they will be reprising their roles in the highly anticipated sequel but now Dominic has confirmed co-stars including Julie Walters, Stellan Skarsgard and Firth will be coming back too.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, Cooper said: '''Mamma Mia 2' is in the works. We are all dancing.

''All the original cast are returning. We are all there. We are all a bit baggy around the jewels and we are all a bit more sunburnt.''

The 'Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' scribe Ol Parker will be penning and directing the film, while Playtone Pictures, who produced the first installment, has jumped back on board for the forthcoming film.

The iconic musical focused on a bride-to-be Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried) trying to find her real father so that he can walk her down the aisle at her wedding to Sky (Cooper).

But she was in for a shock when she realised that there are three potential men that could be her biological dad.

It's not yet known how bosses plan to push the story on but it is thought they may decide to follow the angle of how Sophie's mother Donna Sheridan (Streep) met the three men; Sam Carmichael (Brosnan), Harry Bright (Firth) and Bill Anderson (Skarsgard) in the years before the original story takes place.

The sequel will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside with ''reprised favorites'', according to the film's official Twitter account.