Domhnall Gleeson only committed himself to 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' after being wowed by the movie's script.

The 34-year-old actor is set to play the part of General Hux - the former head of the First Order's Starkiller Base - in the much-anticipated new sci-fi movie, and Domhnall has admitted to being surprised by the film after reading the script written by director Rian Johnson.

Of the new 'Star Wars' movie and his experience of working with Rian, he shared: ''When I read it I needed to talk to him, and I think that's always a good sign. I was like, 'Wow there's some stuff there which is kind of - not scary but different to what I expected,' and that's a really, really nice thing.

''I think that's a really positive thing, I think that's important for those films that we don't repeat ourselves.''

Domhnall found the director's vision for the film to be so clear that he simply couldn't pass up the opportunity to appear in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

Speaking to Collider, the Irish actor explained: ''I just wanted to talk to him, and when I talked to him he was so clear and so confident, not in a brash way but he knew the film he wanted to make, and it was a really lovely thing.

''Just [to] sit down with a filmmaker you really enjoy ... but to see him, just the confidence of it and his excitement about what it could be and everything, it was really pleasing to see.''

Domhnall found Rian to be a ''calming'' influence and he is already eager to work with the acclaimed filmmaker again.

He said: ''I got really excited about being in it, and it was a really very, very cool experience working with him. I would love to work with him again, I really enjoyed it.''