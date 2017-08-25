Domhnall Gleeson was surprised he didn't get sent an action figure of his 'Star Wars' character General Hux.

The 34-year-old actor plays the First Order military expert in 'The Force Awakens' and reprises his role in the upcoming sequel 'The Last Jedi'.

Endless characters from the 'Star Wars' universe have turned into plastic toys with some from the original trilogy now worth thousands, but he didn't know there was a mini Hux on the shelves until he saw one in a shop window.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Gleeson said: ''I was in town the other day and I passed by the Forbidden Planet shop and inside was a Bobble Head figure of General Hux, and that made me amazingly happy, and I did ask my friend to buy it on my behalf. I was surprised they didn't send me one!''

General Hux is the young, ruthless officer in the First Order - the villainous Empire obsessed organisation in the latest instalments of the sci-fi franchise.

Hux is also seen as a rival to First Order Force-powered enforcer Kylo Ren - played by Adam Driver - with both vying for favour from Supreme Leader Snoke as they attempt to destroy the New Republic.

Gleeson also admitted fans get angry at him because he doesn't sign memorabilia unless it is being used to raise money for the hospice his grandparents died in.

He said: ''Some of those people who sell autographs have gotten a bit angry at me because I only sign 'Star Wars' stuff for the hospice where my grandparents died. But some are very nice. They say, 'That's a cool thing.' ''

'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia, while Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will hit screens on December 15.