Domhnall Gleeson wants to work with Margot Robbie again.

The two actors have worked together on two movies - 'About Time' and 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' - and are set to star alongside each other in the upcoming 'Peter Rabbit' film, and Gleeson hopes their working relationship ''continues over the years'' because she is such a wonderful actress.

Speaking at the world premiere of 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' at London's Leicester Square on Wednesday night (20.09.17), Domhnall, 34, said: ''It's a wonderful cast. I would work with all of them again. Margot Robbie is wonderful. She is brilliant to be around and a really good person and actor. You want to hold on to those people. I have worked with her twice now and I hope that relationship continues over the years.''

Gleeson's co-star also repaid the compliment and said she wants to work with him forever.

Margot, 27, said: ''He is unbelievable. He was amazing and he is such an incredible actor. I love the choices he makes with the roles he does. He is very funny and a wonderful person. He is the greatest guy in the world. I want to keep working with him forever.''

Gleeson stars as A.A. Milne in the film about how the English author created the 'Winnie the Pooh' books with Robbie starring as his wife Daphne.

The Irish actor enjoyed the challenge but admits it can be a ''heavy load'' playing a real person.

He said: ''It was a heavy load sometimes. He was a complicated man and a deeply troubled man who carried a certain amount of issues after the war. It was a very interesting journey but there is a responsibility that goes along with it. You have to read an awful lot and apply it properly. For sure I felt a responsibility.''

Gleeson also revealed he drew on his own personal experience with his ''amazing father'', actor Brendan Gleeson, when shooting his scenes with his young co-star Alex Lawther who plays his on-screen son Christopher Robin Milne, the inspiration for Winnie the Pooh.

He shared: ''My dad was amazing to play with and an amazing father. I definitely drew on my own personal experience. 'Winnie the Pooh' was not part of my childhood and the first time I read it was when shooting this film.''