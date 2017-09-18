Domhnall Gleeson doesn't know whether he'll be ''involved'' in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 34-year-old actor starred as the villainous General Hux in the 2015 movie 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and will reprise his role in the upcoming production 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', but has admitted it is currently unclear whether or not he will make it to the sci-fi franchise's final instalment.

Speaking about the news that J.J. Abrams would be replacing Colin Trevorrow as the director for 'Episode IX', Domhnall insisted he could only comment as a fan of the franchise, as he doesn't yet know if he'll get to work with the filmmaker.

He said: ''I can't speak from any perspective except for the fact as somebody who likes the movies because it's not been disclosed to anybody - because obviously nobody knows what's going to happen with 'The Last Jedi' - whether I'll be involved in that film or not. So I don't think of it as somebody who's necessarily involved or not involved, that's just its own thing.''

J.J. directed the first instalment of the new trilogy before Rian Johnson took over for the upcoming second instalment and eighth mainline movie, and Domhnall has said he's pleased J.J. is making a return as he did a ''brilliant job'' on 'The Force Awakens'.

Speaking to IGN.com, he said: ''But, you know, I think it's very bad for Colin but if that was - but if the right thing to do is to part company, the most right thing to do is the same in any relationship, you know? That happens.

''And then with J.J., he's a great director. I think that he did a brilliant job on the first one and it makes absolute sense why after they parted company with Colin that was the place they looked and I think it's very exciting for the fans of the film that he's back.''