Domhnall Gleeson is in talks to join the cast of 'The Kitchen'.
The 34-year-old actor is believed to be in final negotiations for a part in the New Line adaptation of the DC and Vertigo female-fronted crime comic book series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
If Domhnall takes on a role in the production, he will be joining previously announced cast members including Elisabeth Moss, Tiffany Haddish, and Melissa McCarthy.
'The Kitchen' is being helmed by 'Straight Outta Compton' co-writer Andrea Berloff - who is making her directorial debut on the feature - and is set Hell's Kitchen, New York, in the 1970s.
The story follows the story of the the wives of Irish mobsters who end up taking over the criminal enterprise after their husbands are arrested and jailed.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the part being offered to Domhnall is Gabriel O'Malley, an intense veteran of the war in Vietnam, who works for the neighbourhood gangsters as a hitman before skipping town to avoid the police, before returning once again when the wives take over.
Michael De Luca has signed up as a producer on the project, which is set to start filming next month and is aiming to hit theatres in September 2019.
For Domhnall, it comes after roles in 'Goodbye Christopher Robin' and 'Peter Rabbit', as well as his part as General Hux in the new trilogy of 'Star Wars' movies.
The star will reprise his role in the final episode of the trilogy - the as-yet-unnamed 'Episode IX' - and recently said he was surprised to have not been killed off during 2017's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
He said: ''I'll be honest, I was very surprised that I survived. I kind of imagined myself getting blown up in a ship pretty early on. Spoiler alert, I suppose. There's also this moment where [Kylo] Ren [Adam Driver] is on the ground, and it looks like maybe I'll finish him. It's like, what state would the franchise be in if like Snoke and Ren are gone?''
