Domhnall Gleeson was surprised General Hux survived in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 34-year-old actor portrayed the young, ruthless officer in the First Order in both 'The Force Awakens' and 'The Last Jedi' - which saw Supreme Leader Snoke being killed - and Gleeson couldn't believe his character has made it this far.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Podcast, Gleeson said: ''I'll be honest, I was very surprised that I survived. I kind of imagined myself getting blown up in a ship pretty early on. Spoiler alert, I suppose. There's also this moment where [Kylo] Ren [Adam Driver] is on the ground, and it looks like maybe I'll finish him. It's like, what state would the franchise be in if like Snoke and Ren are gone? And it's just Hux going right. ''Can you imagine how annoyed people would've been?''

Although Snoke's death caused outrage among fans, Andy Serkis - who portrayed the terrifying villain - has teased his 'Star Wars' alter ego could make a return to the franchise.

Serkis said: ''Look, it's 'Star Wars', so you never know how life, or whether life can be come back to or not. Whether you can be resuscitated or brought back. I was shocked. Dramatically, it felt absolutely right for that moment in the film, so I didn't question it.

''I just think it's a very, very important scene, so I didn't question it. But I do know it's left fans feeling, like, that they were really searching for something there. And what I'm saying is, who knows?''

Serkis isn't the only actor who doesn't know his future in the 'Star Wars' franchise as Lupita Nyong'o admitted she has no idea whether she'll appear in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 34-year-old actress plays alien Maz Kanata and had a significant role in the J.J. Abrams-directed 'The Force Awakens', but Nyong'o doesn't know what the future holds for her character.

Gwendoline Christie - who plays Captain Phasma - would also love to continue playing the commander of the First Order's legions of Stormtroopers, but she doesn't yet know if she'll be afforded the opportunity after appearing to be killed by Finn (John Boyega) in 'The Last Jedi'.