Domhnall Gleeson admits the script for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was ''different'' to what he anticipated.

The 36-year-old actor - who plays General Hux in the science fiction franchise - has opened up about working on the ninth instalment of the series, which is set for release later this year, revealing it was an ''exciting page-turner'' that left him feeling like he was ''part of a cool club''.

He said: ''It was cool, it was a page-turner and it was different than what I thought. It was great.

''It was exciting and you feel part of this tiny club that gets to read these things before other people and that was great, really cool.''

Domhnall made his 'Star Wars' debut in the 2015 film 'The Force Awakens', and the Irish actor is ''proud'' to have been part of such a ''good movie''.

He told Collider: ''I like being part of good films and I think the two films, and hopefully the three films because I've not seen the third one ... I think they're two really, really good films.

''I hope the next one is a really good one too. I like being in good movies more than I like being in franchises or anything else, so similarly to this, I'm just proud to have been part of something good, because often times it doesn't work out. So when it does it feels right.''