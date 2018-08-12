Hollywood star Domhnall Gleeson admits he finds fame ''intense'' but he won't complain as he knows there are much bigger stars than him who don't object to the attention.
The 35-year-old actor has starred in two huge movie franchises, as General Hux in 'Star Wars' and Bill Weasley in 'Harry Potter', but he's not ''good'' with being recognised, though he won't complain as he knows there are much bigger stars than him who don't object to the attention.
He admitted: ''It can feel intense and I'm not necessarily good with that. It's just not how I was built. But it just depends on the person and how they handle themselves. I've got to the point now that if I see someone whose work I really dig, I leave them alone because I think, 'Ah maybe I'll make their day better by not doing that.'
''Because I've worked with people who are truly famous, like Leo [DiCaprio] and Tom [Cruise] and Angelina [Jolie]. They can't really go anywhere. That's not my issue. I'm doing fine by comparison. My favourite is Margot Robbie, who is incredibly well known and has a very intense fan base, and she said, 'There's nothing bad about it, comparatively, to complain about.' And I think, 'If Margot's not complaining..'''
When it comes to choosing a new role, the 'Ex-Machina' star wants a project that he's ''intimidated'' by.
He explained to Total Film magazine: ''The only thing that matters is if it is interesting when you read the script and if the character is something you're intimidated by. You should be intimidated by the material, otherwise you're repeating yourself. And a lot of the time you're just following the people, as well - good people tend to do good work so that helps you make your mind up.''
