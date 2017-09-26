Domhnall Gleeson has confirmed he will be starring as General Hux in the third 'Star Wars' despite claiming he was unsure about his character's return.
The 34-year-old actor starred as the villainous General Hux in the 2015 J.J. Abrams movie 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and will reprise his role in the upcoming production 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', but recently admitted he didn't know if he will be returning for the third instalment.
However, in an interview with The Times newspaper, Gleeson confirmed he will be returning in the third film after revealing he had to sign a ''three-picture deal''.
Gleeson said: ''Working on a film can be months, so you want to know what you're doing. And with 'Star Wars' that applies more than anything, because you have to sign a three-picture deal. So, yes, I loved JJ's work before that, and I was desperate to work with him. But why would I sign up for something when I didn't know what it was? That doesn't suit me.''
Abrams directed the first instalment of the new trilogy before Rian Johnson took over for the upcoming second instalment and eighth mainline movie, and Gleeson said Johnson has ''brought a lot of himself'' into the movie.
He said: ''They just tell us to keep our damn mouths shut. Although what I will say is that Rian Johnson is a really interesting filmmaker and he's brought a lot of himself to the film and that's what's going to make it different.''
'The Last Jedi' is set to feature a number of returning cast members, including 'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), John Boyega (Finn), Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Lupita Nyong'o (Maz Kanata), Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Andy Serkis (Snoke), and the late Carrie Fisher as General Leia.
While Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern and Kelly Marie Tran are all newcomers to the franchise.
'The Last Jedi' hits cinemas this December.
