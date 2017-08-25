Domhnall Gleeson went ''absolutely mental on doughnuts'' after filming 'Unbroken'.

The 34-year-old actor starred as Russell Allen Phillips in the 2014 drama about Olympian Louis Zamperini who ends up in a prisoner of war camp during World War II and Gleeson dramatically lost a lot of weight but after shooting, he claims he piled on ''10lbs overnight''.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, the actor said: ''I put on 10lbs overnight! I went mad on doughnuts. They had a Krispy Kreme place round the corner. The night I finished, they opened a pizza place for me to make me a pizza. I was only able to eat a quarter of it and drank a glass of red wine and went absolutely mental on doughnuts.

''It was a night of doughnuts.''

Now, Gleeson is starring alongside Tom Cruise in the crime drama 'American Made' by Doug Liman and recalled experience ''zero gravity'' with the 'Top Gun' star who donned the iconic Aviator sunglasses.

He said: ''I went up in the plane with him and Doug - and he put us in zero gravity for a second. It was amazing. I got to float in the air. And Tom wore the Aviators while he was flying, while made me extra happy. He didn't put them on for that reason but he had them on and he was piloting the plane. It was one of those moments.''

Gleeson will also be seen starring alongside Jennifer Lawrence and his own brother Brian Gleeson in the new Darren Aronofsky's thriller 'Mother!' and he said it's ''challenging'' working with his brother because he is ''very good''.

He said: ''I'm a fan of my brother's acting, and it's a challenge working with him because he's very good so you have to up your game.

''Brian and myself are good at challenging each other when we work together.''