Muse's 'Origin of Muse' vinyl is set to be comprised of ''all sorts of old stuff''.

The 'Uprising' rockers previously announced they would be putting together their first two studio ventures 'Showbiz' and 'Origin of Symmetry' as part of the upcoming project, and the band's drummer Dominic Howard has now revealed there will be a book to go with the exclusive vinyl, which contains ''historic content''.

He said: ''We putting together a book with some remastered vinyl. We remastered the first two albums 'Showbiz' and 'Origin of Symmetry'. We're putting together a package with a lot of historic content. Bits and pieces like photographs, music and some really old demos. All sorts of old stuff that basically attempts to tell a story from where we started as a band when we were kids in school to 'Origin of Symmetry'.''

Dominic, 39, claimed the record will be an ''elaborate vinyl package'', but gave no indication of when fans can expect to get their hands on the finished product.

Speaking on a YouTube video posted by American radio station 105.7 The Point, the 'Dig Down' musician added: ''It's going to be a very elaborate vinyl package. There's gonna be some other bits of music. There's a story about how the music has changed from being kids to recording 'Origin of Symmetry' because we changed so much as a band over those first few years. It was a bizarre journey we took musically. We're just trying to tell people that story and release the albums and a bunch of rarities.''

Meanwhile, frontman Matt Bellamy - who is also joined by Chris Wolstenholme in the band - previously took to Twitter to describe the project as an ''autobiography of music''.

When one fan asked how many rare songs would be on 'Origin of Muse', Matt said: ''I prefer the term 'terrible early demos' not songs haha. A few (sic)''

And when another then asked what 'Origin of Muse' was, he replied: ''Yeah. First two albums plus early demos and rare stuff etc. A kind of autobiography of music.''