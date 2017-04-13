Dolph Lundgren is reportedly set to star in 'Aquaman'.

The 59-year-old action movie star is rumoured to appear in the upcoming fantasy film, which will see him portray King Nereus, who is the leader of the aquatic world Xebel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Warner Bros film adaptation of the DC Comic will see filmmaker James Wan direct the forthcoming project.

Amber Heard is also on board the movie and has been cast as Lundgren's on-screen love interest Mera, whilst Jason Momoa will star as the titular character.

Nicole Kidman will play the role of Aquaman's mother, Temuera Morrison will be the Momoa's on-screen father and Patrick Wilson will portray aquaman's villainous half-brother Orm.

Willem Dafoe is also set to appear as King Nereus' adviser named Scientist Dr. Vulko, whilst Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will play the anti-hero Black Manta.

It has been reported the full cast will start shooting scenes for the movie in May this year in Australia, after rumours the official October 2018 release date has been pushed back from March 2017 to December 21 2018.

The plot will follow the story of King Nereus and his attempt to woo Mera, as well as his plans to kill Aquaman.

Lundgren has a number of action films under his belt, which include his debut film role in the 1985 James Bond movie 'A View to a Kill', as well as 'The Expendables' in which he portrayed Gunnar Jensen and Marvel Comic's 'The Punisher' where he was cast as the Punisher, also known as the respected police officer Frank Castle.

Meanwhile, Lundgren has teamed up with Jean-Claude Van Damme for a new action film titled 'Black Water', whilst the 37-year-old 'Game of Thrones' actor is set to reprise his role in 'Justice League', which is believed to hit the big screens in November this year.