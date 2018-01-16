Dolores O'Riordan's death has sparked a surge in sales of her music - with one album's purchases up more than 900,000 per cent.

The Cranberries singer passed away unexpectedly on Monday (15.01.18) in London at the age of 46, and since news of her death broke fans have been flocking to buy and download her music, with the band's latest album 'Something Else' increasing by 913,350 per cent in Amazon's Movers & Shakers list.

The purchases moved the record - which dropped last April - from 36,538 in the sales rank to number four.

Dolores' 2007 debut solo album 'Are You Listening?' was also popular, surging 147,552 per cent, and the group's debut album 'Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We?' was up by 107,520 per cent.

Cranberries hits 'Linger' and 'Zombie' also attracted plenty of sales with the former increasing by 36,686 per cent and the latter - from their second studio album 'No Need to Argue' - boosted by a further 5,414 per cent of sales.

Fergal Lawler, Noel and Mike Hogan paid tribute to their ''friend'' and bandmate following her passing yesterday, admitting they have been ''devastated'' by the news.

In a joint statement on Twitter, they wrote: ''We are devastated on the passing of our friend Dolores. She was an extraordinary talent and we feel very privileged to have been part of her life from 1989 when we started the Cranberries. The world has lost a true artist today. Noel, Mike and Fergal.''

Details of Dolores' death are not yet known but she was thought to be in London for a short recording session.