Dolores O'Riordan's boyfriend's ''heart is broken and beyond repair'' after the singer's death.

Ole Koretsky - who played alongside his girlfriend in the alternative rock band D.A.R.K - took to the band's official Facebook page to remember the late Cranberries singer, who passed away on Monday (15.01.18) at the age of 46.

He said in a statement: ''My friend, partner, and the love of my life is gone. My heart is broken and it is beyond repair. Dolores is beautiful. Her art is beautiful. Her family is beautiful. The energy she continues to radiate is undeniable. I am lost. I miss her so much. I will continue to stumble around this planet for some time knowing well there's no real place for me here now.''

Andy Rourke, who was also in the band with the pair, said he was ''heartbroken'' by Dolores' passing.

He added: ''I am heartbroken and devastated by the news of the sudden and unexpected passing of Dolores. I have truly enjoyed the years we spent together and feel privileged to call her a close friend. It was a bonus to work with her in our band D.A.R.K. and witness firsthand her breathtaking and unique talent. I will miss her terribly. I send my love and condolences to her family and loved ones.''

Dolores was working on a follow up to 'Science Agrees' at the time of her death and D.A.R.K. would like to see it released in the future as per Dolores' wishes.

They wrote: ''At the time of her passing, she was in London, working on a mixing session with Martin Glover / ''Youth'' for the follow-up to Science Agrees which hopes to see a future release as that would have been Dolores' wish.''