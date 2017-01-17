The actress will be feted for her career and humanitarian efforts at SAG-AFTRA's 23rd annual SAG Awards on 29 January (17).

Tomlin, Parton, and Fonda have remained close since starring in the 1980 comedy, about three women battling their sexist boss. Fonda and Tomlin also star together on Netflix comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, DICk Van Dyke, and Mary Tyler Moore.