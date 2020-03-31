Dolly Parton is to read bedtime stories for kids.

The '9 To 5' hitmaker has partnered with her Imagination Library for a new series titled 'Goodnight with Dolly', which will be a 10-week series that will focus on ''comforting and reassuring children'' during the coronavirus pandemic, which has left many forced to stay in their homes.

She said: ''This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right. I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honour for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.''

For 'Goodnight with Dolly', Dolly will read from a number of popular books including 'The Little Engine That Could', 'There's a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake', 'Llama Llama Red Pajama'. The country singer will also read stories such as 'I Am a Rainbow', 'Pass It On', 'Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon' and 'Coat of Many Colours'.

The new series - titled The Book Lady - will premiere on April 2, 2020 for 10 weeks, starting at 7:00pm EST each Thursday night. It will be available via Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments, and Dollywood channels.

There will be no charge for families but Dolly and its organisers are urging people to pass on and spread ''the message of love and keep hope alive because we are all Together, You and I''.

Dolly's documentary titled 'The Library That Dolly Built' - which was made to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the founding of The Imagination Library - was due to be released on April 2 but it has now been rescheduled for September 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the film's release, Dolly said: ''Although it was the right thing to do, postponing the screening of our documentary was a disappointment. So many of our Imagination Library affiliates had organised events around the nationwide screenings, however things do have a way of working out so the documentary will still have its day.''