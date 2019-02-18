Dolly Parton has admitted that playing the legends slot at the Glastonbury Festival in 2014 is ''one of the best things'' she has ever done in her lengthy career.
Dolly Parton says playing the Glastonbury Festival is ''one of the best things'' she has ever done in her career.
The country legend took to the stage at the world famous music event held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, in 2014 and is one of the artists who has made the Sunday afternoon legends slot one of the must-see moments of the festival.
Dolly wowed the crowd with a set packed with her greatest hits, including 'Jolene', 'Islands in the Stream' and 'I Will Always Love You', and she admits the incredible response from the eclectic mix of festival goers was something she'll never ever forget.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, she said: ''I did love being at Glastonbury. I was a little nervous! I didn't know that it was my audience, but it turned out to be one of the best things I have ever done.''
Glastonbury organisers Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily have booked Kylie Minogue to play the legends slot at this year's festival and Dolly admits she is a fan of the pop superstar, who credited the 73-year-old singer's music as the inspiration for her country influenced 2018 LP 'Golden'.
Speaking at the opening of '9 To 5: The Musical' at the Savoy Theatre in London, Dolly said: ''I got a chance to meet Kylie just before we came here. I'm going to get a chance to meet her again tonight, so I am going to mention her music and I am touched that she loves my stuff.''
Kylie, 50, is playing Glastonbury for the first time and her appearance comes 15 years after she had to pull out of her headline slot on the Pyramid Stage in 2004 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
