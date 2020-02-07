Dolly Parton was so keen about her collaboration with Galantis that she started singing different lyric ideas down the phone to them.
Dolly Parton sang down the phone to Galantis with her ideas for their collaboration 'Faith'.
The country music legend teamed up with the Swedish dance duo - comprised of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw - on the track on their new album, 'Church', and the 'Jolene' hitmaker was so keen, she started singing lyrics to them whilst on a call.
Christian also revealed that Dolly had no problem with playing a bus driver in the music video for the song - which also features Dutch rapper Mr. Probz - as long as she could create her own ensemble.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She started to throw ideas and sing, 'What about this, what about that?'.
''I was like, 'Oh my God'. It was unbelievable. She was super-busy but we found a slot.
''For the video we asked if she would be a bus driver in it.
''And she asked, 'Can I design my own clothes?' So she designed her own outfit.''
'Church', which is out now, also features the pair's OneRepublic collaboration 'Bones', as well as John Newman on 'Hurricane', Passion Pit on 'I Found U', and more.
The record experiments with a multitude of genres, including country, folk, gospel and soul, teamed with their signature electronic production.
The uplifting tunes are intended to bring people together.
On the meaning behind the project, the duo shared: ''It's important for us to have meaning behind our music.
'''Church' doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity.
''Whether it's advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up - that is our 'Faith' and 'Church'''.
Meanwhile, the 'Peanut Butter Jelly' hitmakers will hit the road for a North American tour next week, which kicks off in Brooklyn on Valentine's Day (14.02.20).
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
In support of their seventh studio album 'Duck', Kaiser Chiefs packed out The Brighton Centre to delight the lively crowd with their anthemic tunes.
What we've been listening to this month.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...
Listen to the band's live rendition of their song on Discovr.
Life-affirming to the point of distraction, this comedy is so warm and cosy that it...
In the small Georgian town of Pacashau, Divinity Church Choir singer Vi Rose Hill (Queen...
Some gardens just wouldn't be complete without the addition of a garden gnome or two....