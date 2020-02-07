Dolly Parton sang down the phone to Galantis with her ideas for their collaboration 'Faith'.

The country music legend teamed up with the Swedish dance duo - comprised of Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw - on the track on their new album, 'Church', and the 'Jolene' hitmaker was so keen, she started singing lyrics to them whilst on a call.

Christian also revealed that Dolly had no problem with playing a bus driver in the music video for the song - which also features Dutch rapper Mr. Probz - as long as she could create her own ensemble.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''She started to throw ideas and sing, 'What about this, what about that?'.

''I was like, 'Oh my God'. It was unbelievable. She was super-busy but we found a slot.

''For the video we asked if she would be a bus driver in it.

''And she asked, 'Can I design my own clothes?' So she designed her own outfit.''

'Church', which is out now, also features the pair's OneRepublic collaboration 'Bones', as well as John Newman on 'Hurricane', Passion Pit on 'I Found U', and more.

The record experiments with a multitude of genres, including country, folk, gospel and soul, teamed with their signature electronic production.

The uplifting tunes are intended to bring people together.

On the meaning behind the project, the duo shared: ''It's important for us to have meaning behind our music.

'''Church' doesn't necessarily refer to a building or specific religion, but instead to people banded together in similar belief for a better humanity.

''Whether it's advocating peace, change, or just lifting each other up - that is our 'Faith' and 'Church'''.

Meanwhile, the 'Peanut Butter Jelly' hitmakers will hit the road for a North American tour next week, which kicks off in Brooklyn on Valentine's Day (14.02.20).