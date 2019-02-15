Dolly Parton has received a boost in streaming after performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (10.02.19).

The 73-year-old country star took to the stage at the annual music awards to take part in her own tribute segment where she joined in with several stars to sing her hits including 'Here You Come Again', 'Jolene', and '9 To 5', as well as 'Red Shoes' - which was taken from the soundtrack to the 2018 Netflix movie 'Dumplin'.

And in the week after the awards, Dolly has enjoyed a significant increase in her streaming figures for the songs she performed on the night.

According to figures from Nielsen Music, 'Red Shoes' brought the biggest leap in numbers, with an increase of 526 percent and a whopping 36,000 streams.

Other tracks to benefit from the ceremony were her recording of Neil Young's 'After the Gold Rush' - which she sang with goddaughter Miley Cyrus at the Grammys - as well as 'Here You Come Again', 'Jolene', and '9 To 5'.

Dolly wasn't the only artist to receive streaming gains either, as Kacey Musgraves - who scooped up the coveted Album of the Year honour for her record 'Golden Hour' - saw her track 'Rainbow' leap by 516 percent to 536,000 streams thanks to her performance of the ballad at the ceremony.

H.E.R's 'Hard Place', Brandi Carlile's 'The Joke', St. Vincent's 'Masseduction', Janelle Monae's 'Make Me Feel' and 'Django Jane', Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' duet 'Shallow', Post Malone's 'Stay', and Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Dark Necessities' all also benefitted from extra streaming figures after they all appeared at the Grammys.

In terms of sales, all performers and nominees at the Grammys combined for a 480 percent total sales increase on February 10, as compared to February 9.