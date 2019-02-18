Dolly Parton has revealed her husband of over 50 years Carl Thomas Dean is ''not necessarily one of her biggest fans''.
The '9 To 5' hitmaker has revealed Carl Thomas Dean - who she has been married to since 1966 - is more of a fan of hard rock and bluegrass music than Dolly's country style but she insists he's really ''proud'' of her and her long career.
She said: ''He felt like he'd get nervous if I messed up and all that. He's not necessarily one of my biggest fans of my music. He's proud of me. And he loves that I love what I do. I think it's just ... it's a touchy subject. I'm like his little girl I think. He just worries about that. He likes hard rock and Led Zeppelin and bluegrass music. He doesn't dislike it, he doesn't go out of his way to play my records, let's put it that way.''
Dolly has been married to Carl for over five decades and she has revealed the secret to their longstanding romance is ''laughing a lot'' together.
Speaking to Good Morning Britain, she added: ''You know I think that's true - the fact that we like each other, we respect each other, we've always had a good time. He's crazy and I'm crazy. We laugh a lot and I think that's been one of the most precious parts of our relationship. We'll have been married 53 years this coming May.''
Dolly and Carl's first date was at a McDonald's drive-through and since then they have always enjoyed low-key evenings out.
She said: ''When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald's. We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable! ...
''I always joke and laugh when people ask me what's the key to my long marriage and lasting love. I always say 'Stay gone!' and there's a lot of truth to that. I travel a lot, but we really enjoy each other when we're together and the little things we do.''
