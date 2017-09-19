Dolly Parton has recorded her first-ever children's album.

The country music legend is set to release her 44th LP 'I Believe In You' on October 13 in the UK, and this time the songs have been made for a younger audience.

The record arrives less than a year after 2016's 'Pure & Simple', and comes five decades after the release of her debut album 'Hello, I'm Dolly'.

Proceeds will be going to the 'Jolene' hitmaker's charity Imagination Library, which promotes early childhood literacy and provides free age appropriate books for youngster from birth to the age of five.

Dolly, 71, said: ''My first album was released 50 years ago and it's been an amazing 50 years since then.

''I am very excited that now I'm coming out with my first children's album in all of those 50 years.

''I'm proudest of all that all of the proceeds from this CD will go to the Imagination Library.

''It's been 20 years since the Imagination Library was launched.

''We've seen 100 million books get into the hands of children and hopefully there will be many more.''

All of the tracks have been written by the '9 to 5' singer and the record also comes with an audio book narrated by the buxom blonde.

Dolly - who founded Imagination Library in 1996 - recently said she tries to ''uplift mankind'' with her music and live performances.

She explained: ''I go out there to perform, I hope to uplift mankind, glorify God and just have a big time myself.''

The full track-listing for 'I Believe In You' is as follows:

1. 'I Believe in You'

2. 'Coat of Many Colors' (new recording)

3. 'Together Forever'

4. 'I Am a Rainbow'

5. 'I'm Here'

6. 'A Friend Like You'

7. 'Imagination'

8. 'You Can Do It'

9. 'Responsibility'

10. 'You Gotta Be'

11. 'Makin' Fun Ain't Funny'

12. 'Chemo Hero'

13. 'Brave Little Soldier'

14. Bonus track spoken audio: 'Coat of Many Colors' (book read by Dolly Parton)