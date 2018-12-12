Dolly Parton has laid her late brother Floyd Parton to rest.

Floyd passed away on December 6 at the age of 61, and the '9 to 5' hitmaker's family have now revealed they laid him to rest earlier this week, in a private memorial attended by the whole family, including Dolly.

The family told People magazine in a statement: ''Dolly, and the entire Parton Family, wish to thank everyone for their kindness. Yesterday, we laid our sweet baby brother to rest. We all sang his lovely song, 'Rockin' Years,' together as a family at the service to say goodbye to him. He lived a short life of love and beautiful songs.''

According to the publication, the statement concluded with an invitation make a donation in Floyd's honour to the My People Senior Activity Center in Sevierville, Tennessee.

Floy'd passing was made public when his obituary was published by Atchley Funeral Home, of Sevierville, which listed him as as ''a renaissance man'', as well as ''man of many talents and areas of knowledge''.

The obituary read: ''He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook.''

No cause of death has yet been revealed, and Dolly - who is currently in the midst of promoting the soundtrack to the the Netflix drama 'Dumplin'' - has not yet commented on her brother's passing.

Floyd's death comes shortly after the 72-year-old star admitted she feels ''grateful'' to be alive and that she has no plans to retire because she still enjoys her career so much.

She said: ''It'll happen when it happens. That's how I feel. I am grateful that I am still here. So many people have more talent than I've ever dreamed of having that never get to see dreams come true.

''There's a whole lot to be said for loving your work and having confidence in yourself. I never once thought of retiring...

''I just hope I fall dead in the middle of a song, hopefully one I wrote, right on stage. That's the way I go!''