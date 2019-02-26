Dolly Parton has quipped that her determination to stay looking young has worn out and ''really aged'' her plastic surgeons.
The 73-year-old singer has always been open about going under the knife to help her look her best as the years have passed and she has quipped that her commitment to beauty has left her loyal surgeons worn out
In an interview on UK TV show 'This Morning' on Tuesday (26.02.19), she said: ''There's no secret. People say, 'You look so young,' and I say, 'Yes, but I have really aged my plastic surgeons. I always say it's good lighting, good make-up a good doctor!''
The 'Jolene' hitmaker has admitted to numerous cosmetic procedures in the past which include breast implants, a brow lift, chin augmentation and rhinoplasty.
The country music legend has been married to her husband Carl Thomas Dean for nearly 53 years and says that the reason their relationship is so strong is because it is built on ''respect.''
She said: ''We like each other. We both have fun and we both have a great sense of humour. We have a lot of respect for each other. It's easy for me to have fun.
Dolly admits away from the glitz and glamour of her career she lives a pretty ''normal life'' but she still ensures she gets dressed up for Carl because she likes to look good for her man.
She said: ''I do live a normal life, that's why I keep my privacy private. I'm a showgirl when I'm out there.
''People always say, 'Do you always dress up?' I dress up a little for my husband, I don't want to go out and look good for anybody but him and look like a slouch. I put my make-up on, I fix my hair, I don't always wear the full thing. I have my clothes, I have my comfort zone.''
