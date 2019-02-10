Dolly Parton joked attending her own tribute concert was ''like watching porn''.

The country legend was honoured with MusiCares' Person of the Year honour at a star-studded event in the ballroom at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday (08.02.19) night and she had a great time watching the likes of Pink, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes & Mark Ronson, Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, and Katy Perry & Kacey Musgraves take on some of her biggest hits, though it felt a little bit surreal.

Accepting the award from Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, she thanked the artists who had taken part and added: ''Watching them is sort of like watching porn. You're not personally involved, but you still get off on it. I really got off on this show tonight.''

The 73-year-old star was cheered by the audience when she reflected on her position working in a ''man's world''.

She said: ''People say to me, 'Well, wasn't it a man's world when you got into the business?' And I say, it sure was and, buddy, I had a ball. I have actually worked with so many wonderful men. I've never met a man that I didn't like and I've never met a man whose ass I couldn't kick if he didn't treat me with the right respect.''

And she also jokingly took a swipe at organisers for taking such a long time to honour a country artist.

She quipped: ''Of course, you know we hillbillies need MusiCares too. We may not have the sex, drugs and rock and roll, but two out of three ain't bad.''

After ending her eight-minute speech by telling the audience she ''wanted to pee'', Dolly then finished the evening by teaming up with Linda Perry for a version of her song 'Coat of Many Colors'.

The celebration had been kicked off by Pink, who tackled Dolly's hit 'Jolene', while other memorable performances included Chris Stapleton's version of '9 To 5', The Eagles' Don Henley and Vince Gill's rendition of 'Eagle When She Flies', and husband and wife duo Garth and Trisha's duet on 'Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You'.