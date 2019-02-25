Dolly Parton does not label herself as a feminist.

The 73-year-old country singer is a role model to countless women all over the world for her incredible music career and acumen as a businesswoman, however, she doesn't feel the need to ''march, hold up a sign or label myself'' to prove she supports other girls.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, she said: ''I don't think ... I mean I must be if being a feminist means I'm all for women, yes. But I don't feel I have to march, hold up a sign or label myself.

''I think the way I have conducted my life and business and myself speaks for itself. I don't think of it as being a feminist. It's not a label I have to put on myself. I'm just all for girls.''

The 'Jolene' hitmaker went on to explain that she chose to accept a part in the iconic 1980 comedy film '9 to 5' - which followed three female secretaries, who decide to get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves - not because of its message of female empowerment but for the chance to work with ''big stars'' Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Dolly - who wrote the theme song to the movie - said: ''I didn't think of it in those terms to be honest with you. I was thinking more in terms of business than subject matter. Jane was a big star and so was Lily, so I thought, 'This is great. If it's a big movie we can share the glory and if it's a flop it's on them.' And Jane says, 'Well Dolly will give us audiences in the South.' ''

The 'Islands In the Stream' singer famously appeared alongside Fonda and Tomlin on stage at the Emmys in 2017 and her two former co-stars both openly condemned American President Donald Trump on stage, however, she did not want to join them in their political protest.

She said: ''I want to be my own individual self. If I've got something to say, I'll say it, but I don't want to be dragged into it. It was not a surprise, knowing Lily and Jane. I just did not want everybody to think that whatever they think is what I think. I don't really like getting up on TV and saying political things. I don't even want to make a deal out of it, but I want people to know I'm my own individual self.''