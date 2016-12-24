The country legend hasn't any children of her own but has plenty of young relatives to celebrate the festive season with. In the Parton household Christmas is all about fun whatever age you are.

"In our family, we always get together and sing and talk and cook and eat and talk about everybody... when they leave the room!" she laughed to News Channel 11. "But seriously... I love to bake cookies with my little nieces and nephews."

"I always have a night with my young nieces and nephews and they spend the night with me. I have an elevator in my house and we paint it up like a chimney and I go bring down presents dressed like Santa Claus and just have fun for myself and for the kids. I'm a kid myself at Christmas."

The Jolene singer has made her work festive this year (16) as well, starring as The Painted Lady in TV movie Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. It focuses on a young Dolly, played by nine-year-old Alyvia Alyn Lind, and her family struggling to get by, and revisiting that period of her childhood proved emotional for the 70-year-old, who admitted during a press conference in Nashville that she couldn't help but "boohoo and cry".

"It's such a bittersweet thing to relive your life," she sighed of her latest Christmas TV venture. "It's almost like, at the end of the day, Mama and Daddy have to be gone again."

A blizzard scene also proved sad for Dolly, who recalled how she and her relatives were trapped in their Tennessee home with nothing to eat as a snow storm blew outside.

"I can't talk about it. But it's a good kind of pain, really, it's a sweet sorrow," she added at the event.