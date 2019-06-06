Dolly Parton always sleeps with her ''make-up on'' in case a fire were to breakout and she had to make an emergency dash out the door.

The 73-year-old country music legend leaves her beauty products on her face every night and will instead choose to cleanse her skin the next morning because she ''never'' wants to be caught off guard in any situation where people will see her without her signature look.

She said: ''I clean my face in the morning. You never know if you're going to wreck the [tour] bus, you never know if you're going to be somewhere in a hotel and there's going to be a fire. So I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning.''

And Dolly went on to admit that she avoids going on the rollercoaster rides at her Dollywood theme park in in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, for risk of ''messing up her hair''.

Speaking to The New York Times, she said: ''With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it.''

The 'Jolene' songwriter - who is married to Carl Dean - also opened up on how her family vacations as a youngster influenced how she survives on the road when she's touring and she says the thing she needs the most when she's away from home is a ''good pillow''.

She said: ''I used to take my family on trips and vacations. We would go all over the world. We'd stop in and have food, but we'd take a lot of our own food. You'd take your own good pillows and your little things, which I still do to this day. Even when I travel overseas, I take my pillows, I take a few snack foods and other things that you might not be able to get.

''[My favourite snacks include] Potted meat. Or weird things like Vienna sausage. That and a bottle of Tabasco: If I can't eat whatever they're cooking, I can always have that.''