Doctor Who made it a very merry Christmas for BBC America network bosses, breaking 2016 records with 1.7 million viewers.
U.S. fans of the time traveller's adventures tuned in to watch Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio on Christmas Day (25Dec16), giving the network its biggest ratings of the year.
The Christmas special, starring Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who, was also a hit on social media, becoming the most tweeted about show on Christmas night. It also ruled Facebook as fans jumped online to chat about the programme.