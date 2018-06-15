DNCE have surprised fans with a new EP.

Joe Jonas and co dropped 'People To People' today (15.06.18), to show how the 'Cake By The Ocean' group - completed by bassist-and-keyboardist Cole Whittle, guitarist JinJoo, and drummer Jack Lawless - have developed their sound and ''matured'' since releasing their 2016 self-titled album.

Joe said: ''These new songs represent the evolution that the band has gone through over the last couple of years.

''They're a little more chill, sophisticated. We've matured together, and so has the music.''

The mini album features four songs; 'TV In The Morning', 'Still Good', 'Lose My Cool' and 'Man On Fire'.

The pop group - who won Best New Artist at last year's MTV Video Music Awards - are set to join Bruno Mars on the European leg of his '24K Magic Tour', which kicks off in Barcelona on June 20, and wraps up at London's British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 14.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer recently admitted it would be a ''dream'' to duet with Kacey Musgraves.

The former Jonas Brothers star is huge fan of the country star - who released her third album 'Golden Hour' in March - and would love to team up with her on a song.

Asked if it's on the cards, he said: ''I would love that. That would be amazing. I am a huge Kacey Musgraves fan. Doing a collaboration with her a duet would be a dream.''

DNCE's tour dates with Bruno Mars are as follows:

June 20: Barcelona, Spain at Estadio Olimpic

June 22: Madrid, Spain at Wanda Stadium

June 30: Paris, France at Saint-Denis

July 10: Glasgow, Scotland at Glasgow Green

July 12: Dublin, Ireland at Marlay Park

July 14: London, UK at BST Hyde Park