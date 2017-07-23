DNCE try not to put ''any pressure'' on themselves.

The group - which includes Joe Jonas, Jack Lawless, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee - rose to meteorological fame with their track 'Cake By The Ocean' but the band try not to think about their success too much or let it get to their head.

Bassist Cole said: ''We make a point to not put any pressure on ourselves as a band with regards to traditional, success-related things.

''We don't think about it too much because I think it squashes the art and it's a waste of energy. We focus on having as much fun as possible, making the coolest thing we can think of and let other people worry about that stuff, so we didn't feel any pressure.''

And the band never anticipated their first single would be as big as it was and have confessed they will never try to ''beat'' its success but instead just go out there and enjoy themselves.

Frontman Joe added: ''I don't know if we even had the idea that it would be as big as it was. Still, to this day, it's being played all over - it's a dream for us. It's one of those songs that we would never try to beat because I think it would be literally impossible at this point.

''But we're proud of it because it introduced our band to the world and if we can get away with a song about literally nothing that means we can write anything we want, which is encouraging as an artist.''

Meanwhile, Joe also revealed the group have a ''goal'' to get a new album out next year, followed by a huge world tour.

He told Music Week: ''Schedule-wise, we're not on a traditional tour until the fall, but we're busy all year. We'll just bounce around all summer, playing festivals and college shows. You name it, we're probably going to be playing it. Our goal would be to release more music this year, another album by next year and then a big world tour at the top of the year.''