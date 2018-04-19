DNCE and Yungen are set to support Bruno Mars at British Summer Time Hyde Park.

Joe Jonas' band and the 'Bestie' hitmaker join Charlie Wilson, Trombone Shorty, Tom Walker, Sofi Tukker, Liv Dawson, Alex Hepburn and DJ Rashida on the supporting line-up for the '24K Magic' hitmaker's headline performance at the London landmark on July 14.

And Tom Chaplin and Ward Thomas are among the acts added to Paul Simon's final UK appearance at the summer concert series on July 15.

The 76-year-old musician confirmed he is to bring the curtain down on his performing career by headlining along with James Taylor.

Johnny Flynn & The Sussex Wit, Shawn Colvin, Callaghan, Night Flight, Sarah Darling, Jesca Hoop and Blueprint Blue will also support 'Mrs. Robinson' singer.

Former 'The Only Way is Essex' star Megan McKenna, now a rising country artist, will be supporting Michael Buble on July 13, along with Catherine McGrath, The Adelaides, Rob Green, Gypsyfingers and The Tailormade.

It follows the announcement that Van Morrison will also support the 'Home' hitmaker.

Also performing on the same stage are iconic female pop vocal group Bananarama, indie rockers The Feeling and country music's rising duo The Shires.

Siobhan Fahey of 'Shy Boy' group Bananarama commented: ''British Summer Time Hyde Park has become such an important part of the year.

''To be included in this year's line-up alongside so many wonderful acts is just joyous.''

Michael, 42, put his music career on hold when his four-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and now the youngster is recovering he's gearing up for his comeback.

The Senior Vice President of AEG Presents, James King, said: ''I am thrilled to be able to welcome Michael Bublé to the Great Oak stage next year. July 13 is going to an amazing night for his fans.''

Tickets for the Barclaycard-sponsored event are on sale now.