DNCE and Jonas Blue have been confirmed for Isle of MTV Malta.

The 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmakers and the British DJ will perform along with headliners The Chainsmokers at Malta's Il Fosos Square on June 27.

Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Viacom Global Entertainment Group, said: ''We couldn't be more excited to have DNCE and Jonas Blue join us in Malta this summer. Isle Of MTV 2017 is pacing to be our best ever!''

Last year saw the likes of Jess Glynne and Steve Aoki perform.

The 'Delirious' hitmaker - who recently collaboration with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on his debut solo single 'Just Hold On' - pelted the crowd with the treats when he performed 'Cakeface' to an excited audience at Isle of MTV's 10th birthday celebrations in Malta last June, where he revealed he has certain criteria about which tasty desserts he needs.

At the time, he told BANG Showbiz: ''It's a six page rider on just the cakes. It's really important. There's stuff on the flavour because it's gonna be smashed in your face so you don't want it to be a British cake because that's absolutely the wrong type of cake. The British cakes are like bricks.

''First of all they need to be really spongy and soft and gooey and colourful. It's not quite as long as my rider. My rider is 13 pages.''

This year Isle of MTV Malta forms part of a week-long series of live music events and club nights. For more information about tickets and travel packages visit www.isleofmtv.com.

Friday 23 June: Cheat Codes & Club MTV @ Gianpula

Saturday 24 June: Pacha on Tour with Don Diablo @ Aria

Sunday 25 June: Café Del Mar Sunset Party featuring Kungs @ Café Del Mar

Tuesday 27 June: Isle of MTV 2017 headlined by The Chainsmokers @ Il Fosos Square

Tuesday 27 June: Isle of MTV Malta Official After Party @ Uno

Wednesday 28 June: HedKandi House Sessions @ Cafe Del Mar