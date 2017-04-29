DMX has reportedly checked himself into rehab.

The 46-year-old rapper - whose real name is Earl Simmons - decided to seek help at a treatment centre in California on Thursday (27.04.17) night, according to TMZ.

Although it's not yet known why he's checked into rehab, the 'Party Up' hitmaker's self-admittance comes just days after he postponed a series of concerts due to a ''medical emergency.''

His manager said in a statement: ''It is important right now that he take some time off to focus on his health so that he can be a better father, friend and entertainer.

''We are eternally grateful for the outpouring of concern and support that has poured in. We ask that you please keep X in your prayers as he embraces your support.''

This isn't the first time the rapper has entered rehab as he also sought help in 2002 for his substance abuse issues.

Two years after treatment, DMX was arrested after he was caught with drugs in his possession at an airport in New York.

Over the years, the star has also been arrested for a multiple of offences including; resisting arrest, animal cruelty, reckless driving, unlicensed driving and identity falsification.

There was a brief period where DMX's career stalled while he served time in jail for drug possession charges and then violating his court-ordered probation by using drugs.

However, his last drug-related arrested took place in 2013.

Although, eyebrows were raised at the beginning of last year when he was found lifeless in a Ramada Inn car park in Yonkers.

He was resuscitated before being rushed to hospital.

Onlookers claimed at the time that they saw the rapper take some type of substance prior to his collapse.

Police later stated they found no illegal substances in his possession and he insisted his collapse was an asthma attack.