The Party Up (Up in Here) hitmaker, who owns multiple dogs, is said to have handed the pooch, named X, over to carers at The Four Paws Pet Resort in Warwick in August (16).

However, he stopped paying the monthly boarding fee in October (16), and has yet to return to pick up his pitbull.

Company owner Chad Callahan reached out to DMX, real name Earl Simmons, to try and sort out the situation, and during their conversation, the hip-hop star allegedly agreed to help Chad find X a new home - but he didn't follow through on the required paperwork.

Chad told local news outlet ABC6, "I was able to get him on the phone and I asked him very specifically if he would he like us to assist him and adopt out his dog. He said yes. So, I asked him to send us a letter relinquishing ownership of the dog and we'd be happy to help. He agreed but then a month went by and we didn't hear from him again."

The businessman is hoping DMX will get in touch before he has to call in Animal Control officials to rehouse the pitbull in a shelter, where he may possibly be put down.

"Bully breeds don't fair very well in shelters," Chad continued. "They try their best but staff often get overwhelmed with them and a lot of them get euthanised. He's such a nice sweet dog and he doesn't deserve that so we're just trying to do our part."

DMX doesn't have the best history as a dog owner - despite his fondness for the pets, he was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges in 2008 amid claims he had become involved in illegal dog fighting competitions.

He managed to strike a plea deal with authorities in New Jersey, and a judge allowed the rapper to record public service announcements against animal cruelty for the Humane Society of the United States. He was also placed on probation and ordered to pay $13,000 (£10,800) in fines to resolve the case.