The Hollywood veteran died on Wednesday (28Dec16), a day after losing her daughter, Star Wars legend Carrie Fisher, and while many celebrity fans and friends used social media to express their grief, Hughley decided to have a little fun with the sad news.

He wrote, "Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don't make no mistakes (sic)".

His tweet did not sit well with many followers, who attacked Hughley for the insensitive barb.

"This is a perfect example of inserting race where it is inappropriate to do so," one critic wrote. "A family lost two people in two days, and THAT'S what you say?"

"As if we needed more proof that you aren't funny," one person remarked, while another stated: "Somehow you have managed to trivialize the death of two beloved phenoms and the pain of black mothers who lost their kids."

Another critic noted, "As a human being you could have more compassion. As a father you could have more heart. As a comedian, you should have a seat."

That comment prompted a direct response from Hughley, who stood his ground and replied: "Nah!! As a comedian I should say what I see."

He isn't the only comedian facing a backlash online for sharing his thoughts on this week's celebrity deaths - Steve Martin deleted a Twitter tribute to Fisher after his followers accused him of sexism.

The now-deleted tweet read: "When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well."