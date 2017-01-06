The funnyman came under fire for tweeting an insensitive race joke hours after the Singin' in the Rain star passed away on 28 December (16), a day after the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher.

He wrote: "Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don't make no mistakes (sic)".

Twitter users took aim at Hughley but he insisted he didn't care what the reaction was to his joke, and he wouldn't be taking the post down because that would be "silly".

"I told a joke, people didn't dig it. I understand that. I tell jokes, that's what I do. If people don't dig it, that's kinda their prerogative," he said. "I imagine they thought I was being insensitive but most comedy tends to be insensitive."

Now, a week later, he told U.S. show New York Live he rarely thinks twice about making jokes - even if he knows some people might find them insensitive.

"It's not hard to do anything under the auspices of comedy," he said. "I think political correctness is very pervasive and I think in comedy that can't exist.

"As a guy who a lot of the twitterverse thought went too far last week, I think that's what comedian's do... but I think people get offended about the smallest things.

"It's hard for me to get in trouble, because, like, is my mother gonna get mad at me? 'Somebody said something mean about you on Twitter.' I didn't see it. I don't care."

And he offered up another fresh jibe about Mariah Carey, who suffered embarrassing technical problems during her televised New Year's Eve show on Saturday (31Dec16) and had to quit singing live: "Why take a gig if you're not gonna do it?" he quipped. "You must be in a union!"