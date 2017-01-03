Comedian D.L. Hughley has defended a controversial comment he wrote after Debbie Reynolds' death, insisting it was meant as a joke.
The Singin' in the Rain icon passed away on 28 December (16), a day after losing her Star Wars actress daughter Carrie Fisher a day earlier, and Hughley came under fire for tweeting, "Debbie Reynolds died a day after her daughter did! Black Mama's don't die cuz they kids do! They cry and say God don't make no mistakes (sic)".
Hughley told one outraged user he stood by his tweet, and he continued to do so when recently interviewed by TMZ.com, saying he didn't care what the reaction was and he wouldn't be taking the post down because that would be "silly".
"I told a joke, people didn't dig it. I understand that. I tell jokes, that's what I do. If people don't dig it, that's kinda their prerogative," he said. "I imagine they thought I was being insensitive but most comedy tends to be insensitive.
"I wasn't attempting to be insensitive, I was attempting to tell a joke. That's what I do. I understand people don't dig 'em and if they don't, I'm not the cat they should listen to."
Reynolds and Fisher will reportedly be laid to rest in a joint funeral service at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles on Thursday (05Jan17).
