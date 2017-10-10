Django Django have announced their third album 'Marble Skies'.

The Mercury Prize-nominated British rock group - comprised of Vincent Neff, Tommy Grace, David Maclean and Jimmy Dixon - are set to release the follow-up to 2015's Top 20 LP 'Born Under Saturn' on January 26, 2018.

Lead single 'Tic Tac Toe', is a trippy upbeat rock track and is accompanied with a bonkers music video helmed by John Maclean, brother of Django Django drummer-and-producer David Maclean and director of the critically-acclaimed modernist western 'Slow West'.

It depicts frontman Vincent enjoying a rapid-fire day-trip to Hastings, in South East England, which takes a turn into the surreal and sinister when a ghost train puts him on a collision course with a grim reaper inspired by Ingmar Bergman's 1957 Swedish drama-fantasy film 'The Seventh Seal'.

Maclean explained: ''The film could be about the fading era of the beach arcades, time moving too fast, love and games, horror and happiness but it is actually about a man who needs to go buy a pint of milk to make a cup of tea.''

Whilst 'Born Under Saturn' had a huge rave sound, this time round Django Django decided to return to their DIY roots.

Their third outing started life at Urchin Studios in Tottenham, London with Metronomy drummer Anna Prior left to experiment and jam up new ideas.

Within 10 days of recording, the raw material was then sent to producer Maclean who works from his own studio in Dundee.

Ahead of the release of the record, the band will no doubt be introducing the new tracks at two live shows in Paris at LesinRocks festival on November 23 and Edinburgh's Alternative Peers' Ball on November 25.

The album track-listing for 'Marble Skies' is as follows:

1. 'Marble Skies'

2. 'Surface To Air'

3. 'Champagne'

4. 'Tic Tac Toe'

5. 'Further'

6. 'Sundials'

7. 'Beam Me Up'

8. 'In Your Beat'

9. 'Real Gone'

10. 'Fountains'