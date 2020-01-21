DJ Khaled has welcomed ''another'' baby boy into the world.

The 43-year-old DJ and record producer - who already has two-year-old son Asahd with his wife Nicole Tuck - confirmed the arrival of their second child on social media on Tuesday (21.01.20).

Alongside a picture of the rapper - who is known for his catchphrase ''another one'' - holding the doctor's hand in the air to celebrate the birth, he wrote on Instagram: ''THANK YOU ALLAH !

''THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN !

ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)''

The 'I'm the One' hitmaker is yet to reveal the newborn's name and details of the birth.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child in video posted to Instagram of Nicole undergoing her ultrasound scan in September.

The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker wrote at the time: ''God is the greatest.

''All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

''After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

''Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.

''I'm feeling more inspired than ever now. (sic)''

Khaled - who live streamed Asahd's birth on Snapchat in 2016 - went on to praise his family, and said he would be keeping his fans' love with him on his journey into life as a father of two.

He added: ''As we go into this journey I'm taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY

''God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

''ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!!

''MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

''ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

''And to the little boy in my QUEEN'S BELLY

''I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

''#WETHEBEST ! (sic)''