DJ Khaled has admitted it ''might be time'' to have a second child.

The 42-year-old record producer - whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled - already has 14-month-old son Asahd with his partner Nicole Tuck, but says he and Nicole are considering expanding their brood further, because the pair ''love kids''.

He said: ''I was talking to my queen the other day and it might be time for another one. Whatever God has planned for us. I love kids, listen, that's God. If God wants us to have another one, I'm ready.''

Being a father has made the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker more conscious of his lifestyle, as he wants to make sure he is in the best health for the sake of his young tot.

He added: ''I'm always real good at being wise, but at the same time, I'm me. If I see you playing yourself, I'm-a let you know, don't play yourself. Basically, don't take my kindness for weakness. Take my kindness for greatness.

''Me being a father now, I'm definitely more wise and more cautious - a better presentation of laying it out. I look at my son and, you know, the new artists, the new generation and the young world - I'm inspired by them because those are the next superstars, doctors, presidents, CEOs, billionaires, community, everything.''

Khaled is working on shedding a few pounds to improve his overall health, and claims ''dancing in the kitchen'' has helped him lose weight.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''I don't lose weight, I get rid of weight. All I do is win.

''I'm in here, like, dancing in the kitchen. Catching a vibe! I noticed other programs, you can get rid of a lot of weight but it comes back right away. The last three years I've been up and - I don't like using the other word - I'm always up, but you know what I mean. I feel like this is so good for me because it's a lifestyle. Even when I get where I want to be, at least I'm eating healthy, I'm disciplined and it's a lifestyle I can maintain, and that's the key.''