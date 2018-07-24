DJ Khaled is dropping new song 'No Brainer' featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo on Friday (27.07.18).

The 'Wild Thoughts' rapper took to his social media accounts on Monday (23.07.18) to reveal the new track and the accompanying music video will be released at the end of the week, whilst teasing his 11.1 million followers that more music is on the way.

Alongside a video of a pink brain with a stop sign flashing over it, Khaled wrote on Instagram: ''BREAKING NEWS!music and video

FAN LUV #NOBRAINER THIS FRIDAY ANTHEM !AND VIDEO!

#DJKHALED feat @justinbieber @chancetherapper @quavohuncho

#FatherOfAsahd

@wethebestmusic @epicrecords @rocnation ANOTHER ONE !

Remember each leads to the next

MORES s soon come ! [sic]''

The new song is from the hip-hop star's forthcoming album 'Father Of Asahd', the follow-up to 2017's 'Grateful'.

The 42-year-old producer previously teamed up with the 'Sorry' hitmaker, Chicago rapper and Migos star on the hit song 'I'm The One' last year.

Khaled - who is famous for his A-list catchy collaborations with the likes of Jay Z, Beyoncé and Rihanna - let the news slip of his upcoming musical venture with the trio recently, but was reluctant to get into any specific details.

He revealed: ''I got a song coming out with Justin Bieber and some more of my great friends on the record.

''I want it to be a surprise, but it's going to be one of the biggest anthems.''

The record is named after his 20-month-old son Asahd - whom he has with wife Nicole Tuck - and he's been heavily involved in the project.

He said: ''My son [Asahd] is the executive producer and I can tell you

this: there's a video coming with it, too.''

The proud father recently spoke about why he has his young child so heavily involved in all his musical projects.

He said: ''I just want to give him everything. It's not about giving you materialistic things, it's about giving you love. So I'ma give all my love to my son as well as my hard work and blessings. [sic]''