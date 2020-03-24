DJ Khaled is trying to workout every morning because he knows he'll spend isolation eating and watching TV.
DJ Khaled is trying to workout every morning now he's in isolation.
The 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has admitted he hasn't been to the gym for a while and is determined to put exercise back into his routine now that he's spending most of his time at home eating and watching TV due to the coronavirus crisis.
Taking to his Instagram account, he said: ''Back at it, back at it!
''I guess while we're all at our houses and cribs, we're all going to be eating a lot. It is what it is, we're all going to be eating a lot. We need to be honest with ourselves, watching a lot of TV.
''We're going to have to put a workout into our routine as well so every morning I'm going to get it in. Let's go.
''Also you'll notice, no hair cut alert. It is what it is. At least look at the bright side, when we do get hair cuts, it's going to be legendary. Let's go.''
The 44-year-old singer became a Weight Watchers ambassador in 2018 and, as a result, lost 26 pounds due to the manageable points system.
He said at the time: ''Man. Weight Watchers is going good. The freestyle programme is doing real big. It's a real lifestyle because all you have to do is not go over your point [total]. And there are so many zero points [foods] in case you get hungry. I got the freestyle dance. Right now, the last weigh in as like 26 pounds. I got rid of - I don't lose. All I do is win - you know what I mean.''
At the time, the 'Do You Mind' hitmaker said he wanted to lose weight for his son Asahd, now three years old, because he loves him so much.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...