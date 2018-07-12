DJ Khaled has teased a new song with Justin Bieber.

The 42-year-old producer - who is famous for his A-list catchy collaborations with the likes of Jay Z, Beyoncé and Rihanna - let the news slip of his upcoming musical venture with JB on 'Conan' on Tuesday night (10.07.18) but was reluctant to get into any specific details.

He revealed: ''I got a song coming out with Justin Bieber and some more of my great friends on the record.

''I want it to be a surprise, but it's going to be one of the biggest anthems.''

Khaled - who has previously worked with the 21-year-old singer on the 2017 hit 'I'm the One' - was recently pictured filming a video with Chance the Rapper and Quavo which is supposedly for the new track which is slated to appear on his 11th studio album, 'Father of Asahd'.

He said: ''My son [Asahd] is the executive producer and I can tell you this: there's a video coming with it, too.''

The proud father recently spoke about why he has his one-year-old son so heavily involved in all his musical projects.

He said: ''I just want to give him everything. It's not about giving you materialistic things, it's about giving you love. So I'ma give all my love to my son as well as my hard work and blessings.'' (SIC)

Although a release date for his new track with Justin hasn't been confirmed the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmmaker did promise fans that it could be sooner than expected.

He shared: ''It feels like it's coming soon. Every day I wake up, I get inspired. I gotta wake up and feel the certain feeling just to let it go, but I can tell you right now, I'm ready and I'm fully loaded.'' (SIC)