DJ Khaled has shared the first picture of his baby son.

The 44-year-old star and his wife Nicole Tuck welcomed little Aalam into the world earlier this month and now the 'Wild Thoughts' hitmaker has treated fans to a glimpse of the tot.

Khaled took to Instagram to share a photo of his older son, three-year-old Asahd in bed, looking down at his little brother, who was lying next to him swaddled in blankets.

He captioned the post: Brothers! Asahd! And Aalam!

''Jan. 20. 2020. Time 11:42 pm. AALAM 8 ponds [sic] 4 ounces. WE THE BEST! MORE LOVE MORE BLESSINGS! (sic)''

The cute pot came a few days after Khaled revealed the tot's name while accepting the Best Rap/Sung Performance gong at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

When collecting the prize for their track 'Higher' alongside collaborator John Legend, he told the crowd: ''First of all, God is the greatest, thank you God ... I want to thank my beautiful queen Nicole. I just had a new baby boy a week ago. His name is Aalam. It means 'the world' in Arabic. And I also want to big up my other son, Asahd. I love you so much. Daddy'll be home [soon].''

Khaled also paid tribute to their collaborator Nipsey Hussle, who tragically died after being shot in March 2019 outside his Los Angeles clothing store.

He shared: ''This is for Nipsey Hussle. This is for hip hop.''

Khaled had revealed the baby's birth on Instagram.

Alongside a picture of the rapper - who is known for his catchphrase ''another one'' - holding the doctor's hand in the air to celebrate the birth, he wrote on Instagram: ''THANK YOU ALLAH ! ... THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ... ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)''